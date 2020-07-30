PG&E Names Old Legal Hand To Take Over As GC

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 10:58 PM EDT) -- Pacific Gas and Electric Co. has appointed a former interim CEO as its new top lawyer as part of its latest management shakeup, which came about a month after the utility emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy and pled guilty to starting a wildfire in California that killed 84 people. John Simon, who led the utility as interim CEO from January 2019 until April 2019, will take over the lead legal counsel position from current senior vice president and general counsel Janet Loduca when she steps down Aug. 15, the energy company disclosed in a securities filing Thursday. Simon joined PG&E in...

