GenCanna Bankruptcy Halts Ex-CFO's Labor Complaint

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 8:28 PM EDT) -- A former executive at bankrupt hemp company GenCanna can't bypass the creditor claims process to pursue his former employer for severance he claims he is owed after he was forced out for uncovering fraud, a judge said Thursday. Former GenCanna Chief Financial Officer Mark Stegeman will have to get in line with the rest of the unsecured creditors to recoup the $1.5 million in severance pay he says he was denied, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Gregory Schaaf said. The judge denied Stegeman's request for relief from the bankruptcy stay to appeal the dismissal of his whistleblower complaint before the Department of Labor....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS