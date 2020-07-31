Surveying Drug Pricing Reform: The Latest Federal Activity

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 3:19 PM EDT) -- This article will examine the current bevy of federal administrative and legislative proposals in the context of existing federal law governing drug prices, with the aim of identifying the future and current effects that such proposals may hold for the drug industry. This is the first in a series to examine how the current wave of drug pricing reforms may affect drug companies' business operations and, in particular, their compliance with existing federal price reporting and pricing requirements. The second article will address the implications of state drug pricing initiatives, and the third article will explore enforcement of federal pricing requirements....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS