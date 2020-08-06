What You Missed At PTAB: Contours Of IPR Institution Denial

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 1:44 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board recently elaborated contours of its discretion to deny institution under Title 35 of the U.S. Code, Section 314(a), based on a parallel district court proceeding. Through a series of precedential decisions over a year's time, the board announced its discretionary authority to deny institution of a petition when related to a copending district court proceeding and further fleshed out factors to be weighed when exercising that discretion.[1] The sheer number of decisions that the board designated as precedential or informative on this topic — i.e., five out of approximately 65 designated decisions — illustrates the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS