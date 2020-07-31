RI Says Shell Can't Stop Suit Over Fuel Terminal Vulnerability

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 8:31 PM EDT) -- Shell Oil Co. cannot halt an environmental group's suit seeking to hold the company accountable for failing to protect a fuel terminal in Providence, Rhode Island, from the effects of climate change, the state's government told a federal court in an amicus brief filed Thursday. Rhode Island, which was asked by the court to weigh in, said it wouldn't be appropriate for the court to stay the case against Shell nor abstain from deciding the case altogether. It was clearly the intention of Congress to allow citizen suits under the Clean Water Act and Resource Conservation Recovery Act to proceed in federal courts,...

