Ethics Panel Drops Plan To Ban Memberships For Judges

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 9:59 PM EDT) -- The federal judiciary's ethics panel has dropped a controversial proposal that would have told judges to leave the right-leaning Federalist Society and the left-leaning American Constitution Society, according to a Thursday memo to federal judges. The Judicial Conference's Committee on Codes of Conduct said it would table the draft advisory opinion it circulated in January because comments from over 300 jurists "demonstrated a lack of consonance among judges." The panel said it would instead stick with previous advisory opinions that allow judges to decide for themselves whether membership in an organization would erode confidence in an impartial judiciary. "Balancing these considerations...

