Texas Bar Dues Requirement Is Constitutional, 5th Circ. Hears

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 5:05 PM EDT) -- The board of directors for the State Bar of Texas has hit back against a challenge to the bar's mandatory dues, telling the Fifth Circuit a trial court judge was correct to say the dues passed constitutional muster under a 30-year-old Supreme Court decision. Board members said Thursday that attorneys in the state claiming mandatory dues violated their First Amendment rights had failed to demonstrate that any of the bar's spending violated the standard established by the U.S. Supreme Court in Keller v. State Bar of California, which upheld similar fees in the Golden State. "Plaintiffs' scattershot, undeveloped challenges to particular bar programs are...

