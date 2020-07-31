Gov't Floats Changes To Investment Disclosures After Brexit

Law360, London (July 31, 2020, 2:27 PM BST) -- The U.K. government has proposed changes to unpopular disclosure documents, which investment firms must issue under European Union rules, in a bid to make information on a fund's performance less misleading to retail clients after Brexit. HM Treasury on Thursday floated amendments to how the U.K. will follow the bloc's packaged retail and insurance-based investment products regulation, known as PRIIPs, once Britain leaves the EU in December. The bloc's 2018 regime forces asset managers to provide details to investors about how they expect products to perform in so-called key information documents. But the financial sector has warned that confusing, unreliable and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS