Underwriter Inks £100M Solicitors Professional Indemnity Deal

Law360, London (July 31, 2020, 3:52 PM BST) -- A Gallagher-owned underwriter has secured a deal to write up to £100 million ($131.6 million) in professional indemnity insurance for solicitors in the next three years, despite insurers increasingly withdrawing from the market or hiking premiums. Pen Underwriting said Friday the capacity deal represents a 20% increase in premium per year than what it has previously written. In a statement, Pen said the market had proven "turbulent" in recent years. "With a number of insurers and [managing general agents] choosing to exit the solicitors' PI market over the course of the last year, we know how much brokers value our long-term...

