Lloyd's Wants Women In 35% Of Leadership Roles By 2023

Law360, London (July 31, 2020, 7:55 PM BST) -- Lloyd's of London has outlined diversity targets in a drive to get more women in leadership roles within insurance companies, setting a goal of at least 35% representation by 2023. The insurance and reinsurance market said Thursday that it also expects boards and executive committees of companies to ensure that at least 20% of the highest tier leadership positions are held by women. While the specialty insurance market has made efforts to accelerate change, it is "abundantly clear that we have much work to do and we must be impatient in our resolve to get there," said John Neal, chief executive...

