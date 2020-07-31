EU Banking Watchdog Reschedules Stress Test For Jan. 2021

Law360, London (July 31, 2020, 3:43 PM BST) -- Europe's top banking regulator has set a new timeline for its upcoming sectorwide stress test and selected a sample of the bloc's banks to participate after delaying the scheme due to the coronavirus outbreak. The European Banking Authority said Thursday it has agreed on a list of 51 banks in the region to take part in its stress test, its biennial program to check whether the financial system is capable of withstanding economic shocks. The watchdog also said it has agreed on a tentative timeline for the postponed exercise, which is expected to be launched at the end of January 2021...

