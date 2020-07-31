Gov't Says Pension Freedom Withdrawals Dipped 17% In Q2

Law360, London (July 31, 2020, 3:43 PM BST) -- The amount of cash withdrawn from retirement savings dropped 17% in the second quarter of 2020, according to government statistics, a "blip" pensions experts credit to the COVID-19 lockdown. The statistics, published Friday by HM Revenue & Customs, said £2.3 billion ($2.9 billion) was withdrawn in flexible payments, down from £2.8 billion in the same period last year. Pensions experts however said the drop was to be expected as a result of reduced spending during the U.K.-wide lockdown, and would likely increase later in the year. Freedoms introduced by the government in 2015 have allowed savers in defined contribution schemes over the...

