Don't Miss It: Latham, Kirkland Guide Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 4:55 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Latham and Kirkland. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. 4 Firms Drive $3.2B Deal For Altice's Fiber Enterprise Biz Altice USA agreed Tuesday to sell an almost 50% stake in fiber enterprise business Lightpath to Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners, in a deal that has an enterprise value of $3.2 billion and was piloted by Shearman & Sterling, Mayer Brown, Ropes & Gray and Simpson Thacher. Under the terms of the transaction, Altice will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS