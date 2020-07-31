Kirkland Steers UK's Vitruvian Partners To €4B PE Fund

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 10:41 AM EDT) -- U.K. private equity shop Vitruvian Partners, counseled by Kirkland & Ellis, said Friday it finalized its fourth flagship fund after securing €4 billion ($4.7 billion), with plans to target European companies in fields like health care, technology and financial services. The fund, called Vitruvian Investment Partnership IV, was oversubscribed and reached its hard cap in less than three months of formal fundraising, according to a statement. The new fund drew capital commitments from more than 120 entities, including new and existing Vitruvian investors. The investor base is made up of sovereign wealth funds, public and corporate pension funds, banks, insurance companies,...

