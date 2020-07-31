Teva Gets Fed. Circ. To Affirm Thyroid Patent Is Indefinite

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 9:02 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge rightly found that claims of a patent covering the thyroid drug Tirosint are invalid as indefinite, the Federal Circuit affirmed Friday in a win for Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. The patent for IBSA Pharma Inc.'s drug features the term "half-liquid," which the three-judge panel affirmed doesn't have a set meaning in either the patent specification, its priority application or scientific literature. The precedential opinion upholds U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews' finding that the claims are indefinite under Section 112 of the Patent Act. The patent otherwise would have expired in 2024, according to the U.S. Food...

