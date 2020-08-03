CBD Co. Loses Early Bid To Sue Ex-Workers Who Joined Rival

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 10:48 PM EDT) -- A Nevada federal judge has tossed a lawsuit filed by multilevel marketing company My Daily Choice Inc. accusing two of its former salespeople of taking trade secrets to competitor Bio-Reigns Inc., although court records show the dispute between the two companies is only getting started. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Andrew Gordon agreed with former My Daily Choice affiliates Shanna Lee Hunter and Summer Giaquinta that the company's suit lacked specifics about the pair's alleged transgressions. He granted Hunter and Giaquinta's motion to dismiss the suit, and rejected My Daily Choice's motion for a preliminary injunction barring the women from poaching...

