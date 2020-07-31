FTC Urges Court's Help In Probe Of CBD Co.'s Health Claims

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has asked an Arizona federal judge to force CBD company Kushly to respond to discovery requests as part of the agency's investigation into health claims the company makes about its products. The FTC said in a memorandum Thursday that on May 6, it issued a civil investigative demand to Kushly regarding an investigation into whether certain health claims the company makes in its CBD products' marketing materials are deceptive. The demand required the company to produce certain documents and answer questions by June 5, but Kushly has not provided any of the information, the FTC said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS