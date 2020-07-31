Georgia Business Court To Bring Timely Relief In Pandemic

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Georgia is launching a statewide business court in August, modeled on those in Delaware and North Carolina, and its state-of-the-art remote technology and clear docket are expected to help ease the strain of pandemic-era litigation. The Georgia State-wide Business Court opens for case filings Aug. 1 and is intended to make resolving major business disputes easier and faster. And, while the court construction isn't yet completed, Judge Walter W. Davis, a Jones Day alum, is at the helm and staffing up with some seasoned veterans of Atlanta-area courts. Judge Walter W. Davis, a former Jones Day partner, has been tapped to lead the...

