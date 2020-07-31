DOJ Clears LSE's $27B Refinitiv Deal Without Conditions

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 8:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice said Friday that it has cleared the London Stock Exchange Group's planned $27 billion takeover of financial data provider Refinitiv, but hurdles remain for the deal in Europe and elsewhere. The Justice Department said in a statement that its eight-month investigation looked at various theories of harm and different modes of analysis for the transaction, but found it likely won't hurt competition for any of the products enforcers examined. The agency has now closed its investigation without placing any conditions on the tie-up. "After an extensive review of the proposed transaction, the antitrust division determined that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS