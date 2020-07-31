Justice Ginsburg Out Of Hospital After Stent Revision

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 8:55 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged from a New York City hospital Friday after a "minimally invasive" procedure earlier this week to fix a bile duct stent, according to a statement from the high court. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is "home and doing well" Friday following a stent revision procedure, the Supreme Court's Public Information Office said. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) The 87-year-old justice and liver cancer patient left Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, where doctors on Wednesday performed a nonsurgical procedure to revise a bile duct stent placed last fall, the court said. "Justice Ginsburg was discharged from...

