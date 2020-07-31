US Soccer Hires New GC After Pay Gap Suit's 'Skill' Defense

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 11:14 PM EDT) -- U.S. Soccer said Friday it has hired a new chief legal officer to replace the former general counsel, who resigned after the organization made the now-retracted argument in a pay equity suit from members of the U.S. Women's National Team that women earned less than male players because they're less skilled. Karen Leetzow, who spent two decades with NASCAR, where she served as its general counsel, will guide the U.S. Soccer Federation's legal department starting in August, the organization announced. "She brings a wealth of legal experience to U.S. Soccer, including specific skills in collective bargaining, anti-trust and trademark matters, litigation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS