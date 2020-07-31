Humana Hits St. Jude With Fresh Suit Over Pacemakers

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 10:41 PM EDT) -- Humana Inc. has once again hit St. Jude Medical Inc. with claims the medical device manufacturer wrongly saddled the insurer and other secondary payers with the costs associated with surgically removing and replacing defective pacemakers, this time in Delaware federal court, according to the complaint filed Friday. Almost exactly a year ago, Humana sued St. Jude, along with its parent company Abbott Laboratories, in Florida federal court. The health insurance behemoth said St. Jude knew the devices were defective for years, but it continued to peddle them to customers. A Florida federal judge threw out the case with prejudice in December,...

