Canadian Pot Entrepreneur Wants Vaping TM Row Tossed

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 10:25 PM EDT) -- A Toronto man has asked an Arizona federal judge to toss his former business partners' intellectual property suit over their unrealized cannabis vape venture, arguing that the court lacks personal jurisdiction over him as a Canadian citizen. Robert Seitz on Friday said there was no truth to the allegations that he had violated a non-disclosure agreement and tried to make off with a purportedly valuable idea to develop cannabis flower pods for vaporizers after a previous attempt at developing such a project had stalled out. But even if there were merit to the accusations, the suit brought by Marcus Shotey and...

