HSBC Projects $13B Loan Loss Bill Amid Virus Crisis

Law360, London (August 3, 2020, 1:24 PM BST) -- HSBC Holdings PLC warned on Monday that it could take a hit of as much as $13 billion over payment defaults, alongside a projected 69% drop in profit after tax, as the banking sector counts the cost of the COVID-19 pandemic on the finances of its customers. The damage has been caused by the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and factors including geopolitical risk, the bank said as it unveiled results for the first half of 2020. Tensions between China and the U.S. "create challenging situations," the lender said. HSBC also said its expected credit losses increased from $8.7 billion as at...

