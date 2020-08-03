Hiscox Profits Crumble In 'Largest Insured Loss In History'

Law360, London (August 3, 2020, 2:01 PM BST) -- Hiscox Ltd. expects to pay up to $232 million in claims related to COVID-19, the insurer said in its first half results, saying many in the industry now consider the pandemic to be the "largest insured loss in history." The specialist insurer on Monday upped its loss estimate from the $150 million it said in April it would be on the hook for from event cancellation and travel claims, including the impact from other business lines. Hiscox posted a pre-tax loss of $138.9 million for the first half of the year, down on a profit of $168 million in the same period...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS