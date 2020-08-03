Lawmakers Call For Action Over Fees On Small Pension Pots

Law360, London (August 3, 2020, 3:14 PM BST) -- A parliamentary committee has called on the pensions industry to come up with "workable solutions" to the growing problem of people with multiple small retirement pots seeing their savings eroded by flat-rate fees. The Work and Pensions Committee on Friday published an open letter to the industry seeking potential ways to consolidate small and dormant workplace pension pots. The government launched a consultation in June over flat-rate pension fees, which are levied every month by schemes regardless of whether contributions continue to be paid. In its consultation, the Department for Work and Pensions said it is considering a minimum pension pot size...

