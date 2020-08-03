FCA Raises Concerns Over Operations At Subprime Lender

Law360, London (August 3, 2020, 12:26 PM BST) -- Subprime lender Non-Standard Finance PLC said Monday that the Financial Conduct Authority has raised concerns about how it operates, leading the company to put a planned issue of shares on hold. The company, which provides guarantor loans to borrowers who typically have lower credit ratings, said the City watchdog raised concerns about its operating procedures after visiting the group's lending division and examining its customers' files. "NSF is now conducting an in-depth review, working closely with the FCA, to clarify the scope and scale of its concerns and to develop a possible redress methodology, and will make a further announcement in...

