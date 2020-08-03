FCA Moves To End Daily Redemption Of Property Funds

Law360, London (August 3, 2020, 4:56 PM BST) -- Investors could be forced to wait up to six months to pull money out of property funds, the Financial Conduct Authority said Monday, as it revealed plans to end daily redemptions of collective schemes that invest in illiquid assets. The City watchdog is consulting on rules that will force investors in open-ended property funds to give notice of up to 180 days before they can redeem their money. Investors in the collective investor schemes can frequently dip into their funds, often daily, under existing arrangements. But the underlying property that the funds invest in cannot be bought and sold at the same...

