FDA Approves CBD Drug For Seizures Linked To Rare Disease

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT) -- The only U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved drug containing a purified drug substance derived from cannabis has now been given the go-ahead by the agency to effectively treat seizures associated with a rare genetic disease. The agency on Friday approved the oral treatment Epidiolex, which contains CBD, for seizures caused by tuberous sclerosis complex in patients one year of age and older. The drug was previously approved for treating seizures associated with two rare and severe forms of epilepsy: Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome. Dr. Douglas Throckmorton, deputy center director for regulatory programs in the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and...

