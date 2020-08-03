Pyxus Stockholders See Bid For Longer Ch. 11 Probe Snuffed

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 8:55 PM EDT) -- A newly empanelled committee of bankrupt global tobacco supplier Pyxus International stockholders saw its request for more time to investigate the Chapter 11 plan go up in smoke Monday, as company officials warned that an earlier extension already caused serious financial strains. Sandeep Qusba of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, counsel to Pyxus, told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein that the earlier, three-week delay in the company's original Chapter 11 schedule jeopardized its ability to arrange local financing in African nations for tobacco purchases in August and September. The threat of defaults and lenders refusing to extend credit forced the...

