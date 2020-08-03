Judge Salas Pleads For Judicial Protections After Shooting

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 11:59 AM EDT) -- A federal judge in New Jersey whose son was killed and husband gravely injured in an ambush at her doorstep in July called for stronger privacy protections for jurists on Monday in her first public comment since the shootings in North Brunswick. U.S. District Judge Esther Salas — her voice breaking at times — called in a YouTube video for a "national dialogue" on ways to protect personal information, such as home addresses, of federal judges following the July 19 shooting by self-described "anti-feminist" attorney Roy Den Hollander. Den Hollander, dressed as a FedEx employee, fled after shooting Salas' son, Daniel...

