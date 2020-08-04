Bressler Enters Texas With Ballard & Littlefield Merger

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 8:39 PM EDT) -- New Jersey-based Bressler Amery & Ross has merged with Texas boutique firm Ballard & Littlefield LLP, opening offices in Houston and Dallas in its first expansion west of the Mississippi River. Bressler said in a statement Monday that the merger was finalized Saturday, with longtime colleagues Jack Ballard and Donald Littlefield leading the Texas offices as managing principals. Bressler also added B&L attorneys Charles "Al" Hammaker III, Susan Logsdon, Michael Rodriguez and Mary Jo Cantu to the Houston office led by Littlefield, and Bressler's Fort Lauderdale principal Joelle A. Simms joined Ballard in the Dallas office to help further the expansion....

