Brooks Bros. Stalking Horse OK'd Despite Competing Offer

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 8:21 PM EDT) -- Saying he lacked factual justification, a Delaware bankruptcy judge declined Monday to delay a $305 million stalking horse bidder assignment for Brooks Brothers' Chapter 11 sale, despite warnings that a bidder offering an additional $29 million could drop out otherwise. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi's decision made SPARC Group LLC the bidder to beat for the big retailer's Chapter 11 sale process, which was slightly extended on Monday. Bids will now be taken until Thursday, with an auction to follow if warranted on Aug. 10 and sale hearing on Aug. 14. David J. Cohen of Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP,...

