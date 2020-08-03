'Guaranteed Rate' Is Not A Trademark, TTAB Says

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board is refusing to let mortgage lender Guaranteed Rate Inc. register its name as a trademark, saying consumers do not associate the "highly descriptive" term with any single company. In a precedential decision Thursday, the board ruled that Guaranteed Rate had failed to show that its name had built up enough "acquired distinctiveness" in the minds of consumers to qualify for trademark protection. "The record in this case reflects that, notwithstanding applicant's substantial efforts, the public, including applicant's competitors, still primarily use and understand the term 'guaranteed rate' to describe a feature of mortgage lending services,"...

