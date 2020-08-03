Mass. Court Won't Use 'Grandfathering,' Citing 'Racist Origins'

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts Appeals Court said in an opinion over a zoning dispute Monday that it would not use the term "grandfathering" due to its "racist origins" in laws that prevented Black people from voting after the Civil War. A three-judge panel on the state's second highest court used a lengthy footnote to explain why it would not use the word, which has appeared in fewer than 1% of all Massachusetts case documents, according to Harvard Law School's Case Law Access Project. Associate Justice James R. Milkey wrote in the opinion that the relevant statute in the case "provides a certain level...

