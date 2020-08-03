'Frustrated' Judge Balks At Ex-Jones Day Attys' 'Delay Tactic'

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Monday tossed a bid for additional discovery by three female former Jones Day attorneys in a blockbuster pay discrimination proposed class action, saying their request was too broad, but he nevertheless gave them a chance to narrow their demands. U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss, who issued the ruling from the bench during a teleconference hearing, repeatedly said he's not convinced more discovery is needed for the female former associates to adequately argue against Jones Day's recent move for summary judgment and asserted their request appeared to be a tactic to delay the firm's pending motion to cut their Equal Pay...

