Client Control Is Key In ABA's New Litigation Funding Advice

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 8:18 PM EDT) -- As lawyers increasingly rely on outside entities to fund litigation, they must make sure the client continues to have the final say in matters of whether to drop a case or continue litigating it, according to American Bar Association best practices for third-party litigation funding that were adopted on Monday. Whether they're securing legal fees for sophisticated, cross-border litigation or for an individual client in a personal injury case, the American Bar Association's best practices apply to attorneys across the board who are interested in using litigation funding to infuse cash from third parties into the matters they're working on, a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS