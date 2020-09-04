Legal Industry Job Growth Flattens In August

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 2:31 PM EDT) -- A three-month run of job growth in the legal industry came to an end in August, when employment in the sector was exactly the same as in July, according to U.S. Department of Labor data released Friday. There were approximately 1,107,500 people employed in the industry in August, a change of zero jobs from July, according to seasonally adjusted numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The legal sector had added 6,100 jobs in May, 7,300 jobs in June, and 2,300 jobs in July, as the industry began to recover from the loss of tens of thousands of jobs in...

