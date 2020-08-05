High Court Should Review Arthrex Case

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 4:44 PM EDT) -- On Oct. 31, 2019, in Arthrex Inc. v. Smith & Nephew Inc.,[1] a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit took the remarkable step of declaring that the Patent Act as currently constructed renders administrative patent judges principal officers who were appointed in violation of the appointments clause[2] of the U.S. Constitution.[3] To remedy this constitutional defect, the panel severed the portion of the Patent Act restricting removal of the administrative patent judges only for cause, thus purportedly rendering APJs inferior officers going forward and remedying the constitutional appointment problem.[4] Since the decision, the Federal Circuit has...

