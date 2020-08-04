Ex-MSU Recruiter Suit A 'Collateral Attack,' Coach's Atty Says

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A lawsuit from an ex-Michigan State University football recruiter targeting counsel for the team's head coach is an impermissible "collateral attack" on a previous federal litigation in which the recruiter and his attorney were cited for misconduct, according to a Tuesday motion. Seeking a quick end to the latest complaint from former MSU recruiter Curtis Blackwell II, Michigan attorney Thomas Kienbaum told a judge in the state's Eastern District that the case is revenge for Blackwell's failure in a related action in a Western District court. While that alone is grounds for a dismissal in the new case, Kienbaum argued, Blackwell's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS