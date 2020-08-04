European Insurers Under Pressure To Return Profits

Law360, London (August 4, 2020, 5:15 PM BST) -- European insurers could see profits from fewer claims during the lockdown wiped out as a result of "social and political pressure" to issue rebates to customers or reduce premiums, ratings agency Moody's said Tuesday. The company said there were 80% fewer motor insurance claims in March and April across the continent as a result of government restrictions on travel. As a result, many personal lines insurers have received a short-term bounce in profits. U.K. insurer Direct Line said Tuesday it had seen £117 million ($150 million) fewer motor insurance claims in the first half of the year, compared to the same...

