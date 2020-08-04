EU Regulator Finalizes Capital Reporting Rules For Banks

Law360, London (August 4, 2020, 12:49 PM BST) -- The European Union's banking watchdog has finalized rules drafted to ensure that banks report to national regulators on their capacity to absorb losses, part of an onerous package of measures designed to prevent failing lenders relying on taxpayers. The European Banking Authority published reporting requirements on Monday that will guide the bloc's banks on disclosing their so-called minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities, or MREL. The rules also guide banks on reporting on the total loss absorbency requirement, known as TLAC, to national regulators. The requirements force banks to hold strong capital buffers to protect them against the threat...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS