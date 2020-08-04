EU Insurers Call For Free Regulatory Access To Credit Ratings

Law360, London (August 4, 2020, 5:02 PM BST) -- Europe's insurers on Tuesday called on the bloc's markets watchdog to push credit rating agencies toward sharing their assessments with the sector for free if these are used for regulatory purposes. Insurance Europe, a trade body representing the sector, said that credit rating agencies should state clearly on their website whether insurers can use their ratings without having to pay for a licensing agreement if the information is used to meet regulations. The group called on the European Securities and Markets Authority to grant the insurance industry free access to the information in its response to a consultation. Europe's insurance firms...

