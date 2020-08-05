Regulator Sets Out Funding Rules For Compensation Scheme

Law360, London (August 5, 2020, 1:23 PM BST) -- The Prudential Regulation Authority has said that a compensation fund for bank customers can turn to borrowing it if cannot meet its liabilities through the levies it gets from the financial sector. The Financial Services Compensation Scheme, which can pay account-holders their money back if a bank fails, is funded by levies paid by the financial services industry. The levies allow it to pay compensation to depositors if a lender becomes bankrupt. The PRA said in a statement on Tuesday that the FSCS can ask for levies and it can also decide the amount and timing of the charges it imposes. The statutory...

