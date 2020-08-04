Onex Whittles SIG Combibloc Stake In $540M Secondary Sale

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 8:28 PM EDT) -- Canadian private equity firm Onex said Tuesday it further decreased its stake in Swiss packaging company SIG Combibloc with a $540 million secondary sale. Toronto-based Onex Corp. and affiliated Onex Group funds sold 32 million shares for 15.5 Swiss francs apiece ($16.90) for a total of about $540 million in proceeds, the announcement said. Following the sale, Onex Group will hold a roughly 10% stake in the packaging company. The sale is Onex's latest move to reduce its stake in Switzerland-based SIG, a former portfolio company that has since gone public. SIG markets carton packaging products and has operations in Europe,...

