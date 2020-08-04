Ex-Goldman Atty Joins Libra Member Bison Trails As First GC

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Blockchain infrastructure company and Libra Association member Bison Trails Co. has tapped a former Goldman Sachs attorney as its first general counsel, Bison Trails announced Tuesday. Elizabeth Ralston will help Bison Trails navigate the tangle of regulatory and compliance it faces as an infrastructure provider for and founding member of the Libra Association, Facebook's blockchain-based payments initiative. Most recently the sole in-house counsel at cryptocurrency investment firm BlockTower Capital, Ralston joined Bison Trails last month, according to the company. She also spent four years at Goldman Sachs, where she worked on legal negotiation and regulatory matters. Founded in October 2018, New York...

