Senate Confirms Hunton Alum For Energy's No. 2 Spot

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 7:13 PM EDT) -- U.S. Department of Energy Undersecretary Mark Menezes, previously a Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP partner, has been confirmed by the Senate as Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette's top deputy, the agency announced Tuesday. Menezes, who cleared the Senate by a 79-16 vote, has served as DOE undersecretary since November 2017 and was responsible for shaping the agency's policymaking. He came to the DOE from Berkshire Hathaway Energy and before that, was a partner at Hunton, where he led the firm's regulated markets and energy infrastructure practice groups. President Donald Trump announced plans to elevate the already senior official in the U.S. Department of...

