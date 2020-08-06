2 IP Ethics Attys Join Forces To Establish New Firm In DC, LA

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 8:12 PM EDT) -- A pair of intellectual property ethics veterans with decades of experience announced the merger of their solo practices to form a new firm focused on representing IP attorneys in a variety of disciplinary matters. Michael McCabe and Emil Ali said Tuesday they merged their solo practices to form McCabe & Ali LLP, which started operations Aug. 3. Based in Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles, the new firm handles the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Office of Enrollment and Discipline ethics investigations, disciplinary trials and federal court appeals. McCabe told Law360 Thursday that he's excited for the new venture and the opportunity to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS