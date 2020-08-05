Travelers Dodges 'Unreasonably Late' $2.6M Storm Claims

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 12:26 PM EDT) -- An Indiana federal judge ruled that Travelers Indemnity Co. is not obligated to pay a condominium company's nearly $2.6 million hail storm damage claims, finding that the claims were filed too late and the company failed to prove that damages occurred during Travelers' policy period. U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt said Monday that Mapleton at Countryside Condominium Association Inc. filed its coverage claims "unreasonably late," making it impossible for Travelers to investigate whether the alleged damages were caused by the hail storms or other weather conditions and if the damages happened within its policy period at all. "No reasonable juror...

