EPA Faces Suit Over Slaughterhouse Pollution Standards

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 9:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is shirking its responsibility to tighten pollution restrictions on slaughterhouses despite the emergence of new technology that could make reducing water pollution easier, environmental groups have told the Fourth Circuit. The Environmental Integrity Project, Earthjustice, Center for Biological Diversity and others told the court Monday that the agency has a long history of ignoring its requirement to tighten effluent standards under the Clean Water Act. That includes a 2019 decision not to review the standards despite technology that is already being used by many top slaughterhouses that could reduce the discharge of millions of pounds of...

